Business

HHI to complete payment for Doosan Infracore this week

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 16, 2021 - 14:46       Updated : Aug 16, 2021 - 14:48
This photo shows an excavator made by Doosan Infracore Co. (Yonhap)
This photo shows an excavator made by Doosan Infracore Co. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group is to complete the payment for the acquisition of Doosan Infracore this week, in a deal that would put the ship-focused group atop of the country’s construction equipment industry, according to industry officials Monday.

In February, the HHI holdings company formed a consortium with KDB Investment and signed an acquisition agreement with Doosan Heavy Industries to purchase the controlling 34 percent stake in Doosan Infracore for 850 billion won.

HHI reportedly will complete the payment by Thursday.

Once the deal is closed, Doosan Infracore will become a subsidiary of Hyundai Genuine, which HHI Group recently launched as an intermediate holding company.

Hyundai Heavy’s own Hyundai Construction Equipment is also under Hyundai Genuine.

With the two -- Doosan Infracore and Hyundai Construction Equipment -- combined, Hyundai Genuine will control over 50 percent of the domestic market.

On the global stage, the joining of the two companies would place Hyundai Genuine as the world’s fifth or sixth place in terms of market share.

According to 2021 Yellow Table ranking of the World’s 50 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers released by British publisher KHL, US’ Caterpillar took the largest market share of 13 percent, followed by Japan’s Komatsu with 10.4 percent, and China’s XCMG Group and Sany Group, with 7.9 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

If Doosan Infracore’s 3.7 percent and Hyundai Construction Equipment’s 1.2 percent are combined, Hyundai Genuine will account for 4.9 percent, which is the same as China’s Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group officially launched Hyundai Genuine in July, after it received approvals for the acquisition from antitrust regulators in five countries, in Korea, Russia, China, Vietnam and Turkey.

On the day of launch, the group also appointed Kwon Oh-gap, the chairman of the group, and Cho Young-chul, president of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, as co-chief-executive officers.

“Maximizing the synergy of Doosan Infracore and Hyundai Construction Equipment, we will achieve global market share of 5 percent by 2025 and enter the global top five,” Cho said.

With the sellout, Doosan Group will be securing more cash to meet the requirements for state bailout to keep the cash-strapped Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction afloat.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
