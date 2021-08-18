 Back To Top
Finance

Hyundai to cut output at US plant on chip shortage

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 18, 2021 - 13:57       Updated : Aug 18, 2021 - 14:05
This file photo taken Aug. 2, 2021, shows vehicles lined up to be exported at Hyundai Motor's port in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will reduce production at its US plant this week due to a chip shortage.

Hyundai Motor will cut vehicle production at the Alabama plant from Tuesday to Friday (US time) over a lack of semiconductor parts, a company spokesman said over the phone.

The Alabama plant halted operations for one week last month due to the same problem.

From January to July, Hyundai's vehicle sales rose 22% to 2.34 million units from 1.92 million in the year-ago period.

Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles globally this year, 11% higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year. (Yonhap)



