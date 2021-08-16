South Korea temporarily closes embassy in Afghanistan and evacuates staff

Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on Monday to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. (AFP-Yonhap)
South Korea has decided to temporarily shut its embassy in Afghanistan on Sunday and evacuate most of its diplomatic personnel to a third country in the Middle East, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.
The decision was made amid surging chaos and uncertainty as Taliban forces entered the capital city Kabul and effectively took control of Afghanistan on Sunday, after American-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Many countries have temporarily closed diplomatic missions and have been scrambling to pull out their diplomats and civilians as Afghans and foreigners alike are rushing to exit the country.
A few South Korean embassy staff, including the ambassador, remain in a safe place in the country to support the evacuation of Korean nationals, according to the ministry. The government is closely consulting with the US and other countries to ensure a safe evacuation.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday has instructed relevant authorities to make an all-out effort to ensure that diplomatic staff and all South Korean nationals remaining in Afghanistan are evacuated to safety, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Since June, the South Korean government has called for its citizens to leave the country due to safety concerns as the US and its NATO allies proceeded with troop pullouts.
US President Joe Biden decided to fully withdraw US troops to end a 20-year war in the country by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that led to the US invasion and toppled Afghanistan’s Taliban rule.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
