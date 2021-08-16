 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

South Korea temporarily closes embassy in Afghanistan and evacuates staff

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Aug 16, 2021 - 14:55       Updated : Aug 16, 2021 - 15:28
Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on Monday to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. (AFP-Yonhap)
Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on Monday to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. (AFP-Yonhap)

South Korea has decided to temporarily shut its embassy in Afghanistan on Sunday and evacuate most of its diplomatic personnel to a third country in the Middle East, the Foreign Ministry said Monday. 

The decision was made amid surging chaos and uncertainty as Taliban forces entered the capital city Kabul and effectively took control of Afghanistan on Sunday, after American-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Many countries have temporarily closed diplomatic missions and have been scrambling to pull out their diplomats and civilians as Afghans and foreigners alike are rushing to exit the country. 

A few South Korean embassy staff, including the ambassador, remain in a safe place in the country to support the evacuation of Korean nationals, according to the ministry. The government is closely consulting with the US and other countries to ensure a safe evacuation. 

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday has instructed relevant authorities to make an all-out effort to ensure that diplomatic staff and all South Korean nationals remaining in Afghanistan are evacuated to safety, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee. 

Since June, the South Korean government has called for its citizens to leave the country due to safety concerns as the US and its NATO allies proceeded with troop pullouts. 

US President Joe Biden decided to fully withdraw US troops to end a 20-year war in the country by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that led to the US invasion and toppled Afghanistan’s Taliban rule.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114