 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] S. Korea falls to Japan to miss out on bronze in men's team table tennis

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 6, 2021 - 14:10       Updated : Aug 6, 2021 - 14:18
Jeoung Young-sik(L) and Lee Sang-su of South Korea react to their doubles loss to Jun Mizutani and Koki Niwa of Japan in the bronze medal match for the men's table tennis team event at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo on Friday. (Yonhap)
Jeoung Young-sik(L) and Lee Sang-su of South Korea react to their doubles loss to Jun Mizutani and Koki Niwa of Japan in the bronze medal match for the men's table tennis team event at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo on Friday. (Yonhap)
TOKYO -- South Korea lost to Japan in the bronze medal match of the men's table tennis team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, frittering away its final opportunity to salvage a ping pong medal in the Japanese capital.

Japan prevailed over South Korea by 3-1 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Japan won the opening doubles match and also claimed the next singles match. South Korea won the second singles match, before Japan finished things off with a victory in the third singles contest.

South Korea has now been shut out of table tennis medals for the second consecutive Olympics.

In the opening doubles match, Jun Mizutani and Koki Niwa beat the world No. 1 duo of Lee Sang-su and Jeoung Young-sik.

The pairs traded the first two games. In a back-and-forth third game, the two sides went to a deuce at 10-10, and the Japanese side came out on top 15-13. They closed out the South Koreans 11-5 in the fourth game, securing a 3-1 victory.

In the first singles match, Tomokazu Harimoto, the 18-year-old Japanese sensation and world No. 4, defeated Jang Woo-jin 3-1.

Leading 2-1 in the game score, Harimoto jumped out to a 7-3 lead in Game 4 and finished off Jang at 11-7.

Japan now led 2-0 in the match score. But Jeoung cut the deficit in half by beating Niwa 3-0 in the next singles match.

Mizutani, who earlier won the mixed doubles gold here, however, proved to be too much for Jang. The Japanese came out on top 14-12 in the first game and hung tough to take the next one 11-9.

He jumped out to a 9-2 lead over Jang, and fended off the South Korean to close out the game and the bronze medal match at 11-8. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114