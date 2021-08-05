Amid prolonged pandemic, small businesses teeter over piling debt

Facing tougher social distancing measures over a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, South Korea’s small-enterprise owners are struggling to make ends meet, resorting to laying off employees or borrowing money from banks, data showed Thursday.
The country had 5.58 million self-employed people registered as of June, according to data compiled by the Korea Small Business Institute and Statistics Korea. The figure accounted for 20.2 percent of the total 27.6 million employed workers in the same month, the smallest proportion in nearly 39 years.
Among them, the number of self-employed people with employees plunged 83,000 on-year to 1.28 million in the same period, while those without employees increased by 112,000 to 4.3 million.
The figures indicate that a large number of small merchants have laid off their staff to reduce operating expenses to counter a sharp decline in overall sales amid protracted social distancing rules, according to officials.
“The decline in the number of self-employed people with employees mainly led to the small percentage of self-employed businesspeople. It is notable that businesses run by self-employed people were not affected by the recent recovery momentum in the job market, which means management conditions faced by the nation’s self-employed people haven’t improved much,” said Roh Min-sun, a senior researcher at the KSBI.
The number of employed people reached 27.6 million last month, 582,000 more than a year earlier, due to a lower base effect and the economic recovery, according to the statistics agency.
As the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections pummeled face-to-face services, such as restaurants and accommodations, a growing number of self-employed people are rushing to take out credit loans from commercial banks, in an effort to stay in business.
The outstanding balance of credit loans extended to the self-employed by the nation’s five major lenders -- KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Hana and NH NongHyup Bank -- stood at 289.1 trillion won ($252 billion) at the end of July, up nearly 20 trillion won from a year earlier.
“After paying rent, salaries to part-time workers and utility bills, sometimes I earn less than my staff. Without bank loans, I don’t think I can handle the ongoing economic fallout caused by tougher social distancing rules coupled with an increase in minimum wage,” said Yang Yoon-ho, 35, who runs a coffee shop near Cheonan train station.
The government last month placed the greater Seoul area under the toughest social distancing rules of Level 4, which banned gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m.
Experts called on the government to provide selective financial support for virus-battered small merchants.
“Self-employers’ excessive reliance on credit loans to cope with the economic slowdown is likely to increase the amount of bad loans in the banking sector,” said Kang Sung-jin, a professor of economics at Korea University. “The government should expand financial support measures like tax benefits for small businesses that have business capability but are temporarily short of operating funds.”
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)