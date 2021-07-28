Koreas hold daily liaison phone call after restoring communication lines

This photo, provided by the unification ministry, shows a South Korean liaison officer talking to his North Korean counterpart at the Seoul bureau of their joint liaison office on Tuesday. After a 13-month suspension, the two Koreas restored cross-border communication lines that Pyongyang severed last year in protest of propaganda leaflets coming in from the South. (Unification Ministry)

South and North Korea held their daily liaison phone call on Wednesday, the unification ministry said, a day after Pyongyang restored the inter-Korean communication lines after a 13-month suspension.



On Tuesday, the two Koreas reopened their cross-border communication lines that the North severed in June last year in protest of propaganda leaflets coming in from the South.



"Calls between South and North Korea proceeded as usual at 9 a.m.," the ministry said.



The two Koreas had made two phone calls daily, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., as part of liaison communication until the North blew up the joint liaison office.



The two sides will continue to hold their regular phone calls, according to the ministry.



The ministry is holding the phone talks through a communication line set up at the unification ministry, as North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in June last year. (Yonhap)



