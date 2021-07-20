[Diplomatic Circuit] AustCham Korea, GGGI discuss future of mobility

Panelists join an online roundtable for green growth on Thursday. (Australian Chambers of Commerce in Korea)
The Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea and the Global Green Growth Institute co-hosted an industry roundtable on the future of mobility and sustainability in driving innovation within various sectors Thursday.
The roundtable is part of the campaign for blue skies and net zero by 2050 for Korea, launched in 2020.
According to GGGI Assistant Director Shin Kyung-nam, the GGGI has actively supported partnerships and country transport implementation in more than 20 member nations, including Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Fiji, Ethiopia and Rwanda, and will enhance the members of green growth transformation in the transport sector.
Kyung said that GGGI will keep prioritizing leading innovative programs and project ideas that contribute to the organization’s strategic objectives in transport and sustainable mobility strengthening relevant stakeholders’ capability with respect to the understanding of transport, relevant skill sets and general project management.
He put emphasis on green mobility and sustainable future links.
The roundtable included presentations by experts with over 50 attendees from within the public and private sectors.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)