Young Korean director wins 2nd prize at Cannes awards for student filmmakers

(From left) Theo Degen, Yoon Dae-won, Carina Gabriela Dasoveanu and Rodrigo Ribeyro, the winners of the 24th Cinefondation Seletion (Festival de Cannes)



Director Yoon Dae-won’s “Cicada” has won the second prize at the 24th Cinefondation Selection, the Cannes Film Festival announced Friday.



“Cicada,” a Korean short film portraying a transgender prostitute Chang-hyun and his old friend, was invited to the Cinefondation, a category for student filmmakers.



Cinefondation, established in 1998, is devoted to spotlighting new talents in the film industry.



This year’s selection consisted of 17 short and medium-length films, chosen out of 1,835 submitted nominees from 490 film schools around the globe.



Yoon’s film is his graduation project at the Korea National University of Arts’ School of Film.



A poster for “Cicada” (Festival de Cannes)