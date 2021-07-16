 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Young Korean director wins 2nd prize at Cannes awards for student filmmakers

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 17:47       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 17:54
(From left) Theo Degen, Yoon Dae-won, Carina Gabriela Dasoveanu and Rodrigo Ribeyro, the winners of the 24th Cinefondation Seletion (Festival de Cannes)
(From left) Theo Degen, Yoon Dae-won, Carina Gabriela Dasoveanu and Rodrigo Ribeyro, the winners of the 24th Cinefondation Seletion (Festival de Cannes)

Director Yoon Dae-won’s “Cicada” has won the second prize at the 24th Cinefondation Selection, the Cannes Film Festival announced Friday.

“Cicada,” a Korean short film portraying a transgender prostitute Chang-hyun and his old friend, was invited to the Cinefondation, a category for student filmmakers.

Cinefondation, established in 1998, is devoted to spotlighting new talents in the film industry.

This year’s selection consisted of 17 short and medium-length films, chosen out of 1,835 submitted nominees from 490 film schools around the globe.

Yoon’s film is his graduation project at the Korea National University of Arts’ School of Film.
A poster for “Cicada” (Festival de Cannes)
A poster for “Cicada” (Festival de Cannes)

The prizes were awarded after the screening of the four winning films in Cannes on Thursday. The first prize went to “The Salamander Child” directed by Theo Degen while “Love Stories on the Move” directed by Carina Gabriela Dasoveanu and “Cantareira” directed by Rodrigo Ribeyro were joint winners of the third prize.

Yoon won awards at the Catholic Film Festival and Korea Youth Film Festival in 2020 with his short film “Bird Cage.” He has also produced music videos for K-pop artists BTOB and Jo Kwon.

With the second prize came with a prize money of 11,250 euros ($13,282).

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114