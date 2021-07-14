Korea pushes back vaccinations for 50-somethings amid shortages

South Korea on Wednesday said vaccination plans for people in their 50s, initially scheduled for later this month through early August, would be adjusted to accommodate the vaccine delivery timeline.
The first-dose vaccinations of over 7 million people in their 50s, which were supposed to be completed by Aug. 7, have been delayed by 2 1/2 weeks to Aug. 25, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
Shortages in supplies forced the country’s vaccine registration for 55- to 59-year-olds to be halted abruptly after less than a day since opening Monday.
Following complaints, the agency said Wednesday that vaccine registrations for people in this age group would resume again later in the day at 8 p.m., without disclosing if the supply issues have been solved. As of Monday, there were only around 800,000 doses of Moderna vaccine in Korea.
Asked if there were enough supplies for both rounds of vaccination for the 1.85 million people who had booked their appointments Monday, Park Hye-kyung, an agency official, replied, “That is the plan.”
A month ago on June 17, the government’s committee on COVID-19 vaccination said a combined total of 10 million doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines would be arriving in July.
Of the 10 million doses, 2.88 million doses -- 2.13 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and 750,000 doses of Moderna’s -- had so far made it into the country as of Wednesday, said Lee Ki-il of the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The remaining 7.12 million doses “will also get here without fail over the remainder of the month,” he said.
Lee added that the details of the vaccine shipment schedule could not be revealed because of confidentiality agreements with pharmaceutical companies.
The vaccination pace picked up Tuesday, with 195,125 doses delivered in the day. For the past week, only about 90,000 doses were administered per day.
Since the campaign began on Feb. 26, just over 30 percent of Korea’s 51 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Just 11.8 percent are completely vaccinated.
Once again, Korea posted its highest one-day number of 1,615 cases on Wednesday, according to official statistics, far surpassing the previous wave’s peak of 1,240 cases. An average of 1,308 cases were confirmed each day over the past week.
Yet other metrics suggest the latest wave of COVID-19 could still be far from peaking.
The rates of positivity in testing rose to over 6 percent over the weekend, from 2 to 3 percent earlier this month. The World Health Organization advises that the test positivity rate should remain at 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks before reopening.
For a third of newly diagnosed patients contract tracing could not be conducted -- meaning that they do not know from whom or where they might have caught the virus. Last week’s R value was slightly over 1.2 nationwide. An R value greater than 1 indicates that the epidemic is growing.
The ministry is confident that at the end of two weeks of intensive social distancing that Seoul and cities nearby have been placed under, the current, fourth wave is “expected to stabilize.”
“So I urge the people of the wider Seoul area to please refrain from socializing and outings for two weeks,” said Lee of the ministry.
