Local builder Jungheung picked as preferred bidder for Daewoo E&C deal

The headquarters of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. in central Seoul (Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co.)

KDB Investment, a controlling shareholder of Daewoo Engineering & Construction have picked Jungheung Group, a local construction company, as a preferred bidder for acquiring the country‘s sixth-largest builder, the proposed seller said Monday.



The announcement sets the stage for Jungheung to further negotiate with KDB Investment, which holds 210.9 million common shares, or a 50.75 percent stake, in Daewoo E&C.



The Jungheung-led consortium outbid the investor group of builder DS Networks and private equity firm SkyLake Equity Partners. KDB Investment did not disclose the proposed acquisition prices.



KDB Investment focused on the “sincerity of the proposed buyers,” to avoid a repeat of its failed attempt to sell the company to Hoban Group in 2017, KDB Investment Chief Executive Officer Lee Dae-hyun told reporters in a virtual press conference.



Lee added the preferred bidder does not intend to sell Daewoo E&C’s overseas business and had “concrete” financing plan to acquire the company, declining to comment further due to confidentiality.



Lee has been named as an outside board member of Daewoo E&C, since December 2020.





KDB Investment Chief Executive Officer Lee Dae-hyun speaks in a virtual press conference held on Monday. (KDB Investment)