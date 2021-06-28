Deputy FM Kim Gunn appointed as new ambassador to Britain

This photo provided by the foreign ministry on Aug. 12, 2020, shows Kim Gunn, new South Korean ambassador to Britain. (Foreign Ministry)

Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn was appointed as the new South Korean ambassador to Britain in a regular reshuffle on Monday, the foreign ministry said.



Kim, a veteran diplomat, has served in posts handling North Korean nuclear issues, North America and China affairs, and his long experience is expected to help him play a role in promoting relations with London, the ministry said.



He was appointed as deputy minister in late 2019.



Yeo Seung-bae, former ambassador to New Zealand who previously served as the foreign policy adviser to the prime minister, will succeed Kim as deputy minister, the ministry said.



Chang Jae-bok, ambassador for public diplomacy, was picked as the country's top envoy to India. He has spent most of his career working in multilateral and public diplomacy, the ministry said.



Byun Chul-hwan, director general for overseas Korean and consular affairs, was appointed as the new consul general at the South Korean consulate in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. (Yonhap)







