[Newsmaker] Pro-tattoo activists challenge “outdated” tattoo laws

Getting a tattoo itself is not illegal in South Korea, but having one done by an artist without a medical license is -- legislation that activists are fighting to fix today, as they say the regulation is outdated and does not fit today’s growing attitude of acceptance.
Rep. Ryu Ho-jeong of the minor left-wing Justice Party joined tattooists and advocates for a press conference at the National Assembly wearing a purple backless dress to show her back painted with temporary tattoos, as a means to show her support for body art as an acceptable form of expression.
Ryu and 11 other lawmakers proposed a bill earlier this month to modify the definition of tattooing under Korean law and to have tattooing only practiced by licensed professionals under the management of the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
The bill also proposes to have certified tattooists undergo safety, hygiene and other related educational courses to serve their customers.
“Tattoos – these beautiful drawings and splendid phrases found easily on the street – are still illegal here because the judicial branch ruled that way on the year I was born,” Ryu said during the press conference.
“Close-mindedness of Supreme Court justices from 30 years ago is too outdated to serve as the standard of 2021.”
Since 1992 due to a Supreme Court ruling, South Korean has permitted only licensed medical professionals to give tattoos, as the judicial branch categorized tattooing as a medical service due to the dangers of infection when implanting ink into human skin.
Those who provide medical service without proper license are subject to at least two years in prison as well as a fine of more than 1 million won ($900).
With such a high bar set for tattooing, most tattoo parlors here have operated outside the legal framework, while more than 1 in 5 of the South Korea population have gotten tattoos.
According to local medical device manufacturer The Standard, around 13 million people in Korea have gotten permanent or semipermanent tattoos. At the same time, the number of tattoo service providers numbered some 350,000, though only around 10 of them held a medical license.
Ryu advocated for tattoos as a basic right that should be protected by the Constitution under freedom of expression like hairstyling, makeup and fashion. She believes the bill, if it passes, will protect the rights of tattooists and help people be legally protected in getting tattoos.
“I stand here today with unique tattoo wearers and famous artists. Don’t they look cool, pretty and beautiful?” she added during the press event.
“It’s OK if some people find them disturbing. I believe they understand their own feeling of disturbance would not serve as a reason to unlawfully take away others’ freedom and rights.”
The bill has been moved for review in the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly. It is not known how quickly the bill will be processed, but Ryu’s press conference has certainly drawn public attention, highlighting growing inclusivity for tattoos nowadays.
Being tattooed has long been negatively viewed in Korea. Tattoos were associated with criminals and mobsters, and it was common for those with visible tattoos to be looked down upon and discriminated against in public spaces.
But with the growing number of tattoo artists and tattoo recipients in recent years, discussions to ease regulatory limits on tattooing have grown, with a political will to bring regulatory changes. A number of lawmakers have proposed similar bills as Ryu’s from as early as 2007, but all of them expired without official enactment.
The issue also gained steam earlier this month with images of BTS member Jungkook covering tattoos on his hands and arms with bandages when appearing on national television, as the Korea Communications Commission prohibits showing tattoos on TV.
Doctors have consistently voiced opposition to the move, saying that providing regulatory relief and allowing nonlicensed medical professionals would risk public health and fail to protect those with adverse symptoms after getting tattoos.
“Tattooing involves skin damage, and infection during the treatment and adverse symptoms from improper follow-up treatments could cause grave damage to bodily health,” the Korean Medical Association said in a statement in 2019.
“Considering numerous cases of those coming to medical institutions after getting tattoos, tattooing should not be allowed as a practice for those other than licensed medical professionals.”
The KMA made the comment in opposition to a bill from Rep. Park Ju-min of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea to abolish the regulatory limit on who would be legally allowed to tattoo customers.
