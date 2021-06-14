Moon says S. Korea will push for COVID-19 vaccine supplies if North Korea agrees

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) holds a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, on the results of their summit in Vienna on Tuesday. (Yonhap)





South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday his country will, if Pyongyang agrees, push proactively for cooperation to provide COVID-19 vaccine supplies to North Korea.



He pointed out South Korea's efforts to emerge as a "global vaccine production hub."



"If that is the case, North Korea would be a partner for cooperation, of course," Moon said during joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen following their summit talks here.



"If it agrees on it, (we) will push proactively for cooperation on vaccine supplies for North Korea," he added, as he emphasized the importance of ensuring equitable vaccine access for all countries in order to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.



Moon added that the United States is actively supportive of humanitarian cooperation with North Korea.



The Austrian leader echoed Moon's view. He said every nation should make efforts together to end the pandemic.



It is important for all nations to receive vaccines, he said, adding that North Korea is not an exception.



"We are not aware of whether North Korea has taken any position with regard to that and there is relevant data (on its coronavirus situation)," he said. "In case of any signal from North Korea (for requesting help), we will of course help." (Joint Press Corps)