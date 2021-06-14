TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows boy band Tomorrow X Together. (Big Hit Music)

K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) saw its latest album land at fifth place on the Billboard main albums chart in its best record since debut.



"South Korean pop quintet Tomorrow x Together notches its first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' debuts at No. 5 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned," the Billboard reported Sunday (local time).



Album sales accounted for a majority of the total with 39,000, while the remaining units came from digital downloads and streams, according to Billboard.



The new ranking marks the highest-charting record for the five-piece band. The group's previous best was No. 25 with its third EP "Minisode 1: Blue Hour."



The group first entered the main albums chart with its March 2019 debut EP "The Dream Chapter: Star" landing at No. 140 on the Billboard 200.



There are so far six K-pop acts that have made it into the top five spots of the main albums chart: BTS, BLACKPINK, Super M, NCT 127 and Monsta X.



TXT released "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" on May 31. The eight-track album includes main track "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)," which RM of BTS helped pen, as well as the group's first original English track "Magic." (Yonhap)