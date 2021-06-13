Moon meets Suga at G-7, but bilateral session not in the cards

Participating leaders pose for a photo at the G-7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, England on Saturday. First row, from left: Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Emmanuel Macron of France, Boris Johnson of the UK, Moon Jae-in of South Korea, Joe Biden of the US. Second row: Yoshihide Suga of Japan, Angela Merkel of Germany, Justin Trudeau of Canada, Scott Morrison of Australia. Third row: US Secretary-General António Guterres, European Council President Charles Michel, Mario Draghi of Italy and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. (Yonhap)