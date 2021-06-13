Moon pledges $200 million to tackle global COVID-19 vaccine shortage

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) attends a plenary session of this year`s Group of Seven summit Saturday along with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (center) and US President Joe Biden (right) at the Carbis Bay Hotel & Estate in Cornwall, Britain. (Yonhap)

SEOUL/CORNWALL, England -- South Korea will provide $200 million in aid through next year for equitable access of COVID-19 vaccines in lower-income countries, President Moon Jae-in said Saturday.



During a plenary session on health during a Group of Seven summit, Moon vowed to offer $100 million in grants this year, according to a statement from the presidential office. Another $100 million will be given next year to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, a financing framework made to have COVID-19 vaccines available at lower cost than usual at more than 90 developing countries with comparatively low incomes.



The remarks were made during Moon’s visit to Britain for this year’s G-7 summit that started Friday. Moon was invited to attend the summit as a guest alongside his counterparts from Australia, India and South Africa.



Moon attended the plenary session with other guests to join the leaders of G-7 members, as well as chiefs of the World Health Organization, the World Trade Organization, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.



The presidential office said the commitment will spur South Korea’s role as a global vaccine hub while it seeks partnerships with other G-7 nations.



Participants including Moon also discussed ways to cooperate on creating global public health governance and increase support for equitable medical access to nations to prepare for future public health threats, Moon’s office added.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) speaks Saturday with Pascal Soriot (right), executive director and CEO of AstraZeneca, during this year`s G-7 summit held in Cornwall, Britain. (Yonhap)