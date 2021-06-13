‘G-7 invitation signifies Korea’s elevated status among global leaders’

President Moon Jae-in (center) walks off after posing for photos with G-7 members in Cornwall, England, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

CORNWALL, England/SEOUL - Korea’s invitation to the G-7 summit signifies that it has risen to the ranks among developed countries standing shoulder to shoulder with global leaders, Cheong Wa Dae said Saturday.



The Group of Seven is an organization of leaders from some of the world’s biggest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The G-7 members meet annually to discuss global issues and coordinate policies.



Hosted by the UK, this year’s G-7 summit also invited the four leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa – a shorter guest list than the 2009 meeting when leaders from 20 countries were invited. Korea was invited to the global leaders’ summit for a second consecutive year.



As the G-7 meeting marked the first multilateral in-person summit since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with the purpose of coping with pressing issues such as economic recovery and climate change, the invitation shows Korea’s higher reputation on the world stage, the presidential office said.



According to Cheong Wa Dae, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his letter of invitation that Korea’s participation is important in discussing a better way of rebuilding for all, preventing future pandemics, protecting free trade, responding to climate change and cooperating for sustainable development goals.



At this year’s G-7 summit that was to be held Friday to Sunday in the southwestern county of Cornwall, President Moon Jae-in is attending three sessions of expanded discussions covering health, social and economic issues, as well as climate change and environment.



On the sidelines of the G-7 summit, the Korean leader held bilateral talks with leaders from Australia, Germany and the EU.





Participants at G-7 summit pose for photos in Cornwall, England, on Saturday. (Yonhap)