 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Moon meets Suga, Biden at G-7 summit

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 13, 2021 - 09:18       Updated : Jun 13, 2021 - 09:18
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C), US President Joe Biden (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in a combination of file photos of EAP, Yonhap News Agency and AFP. (EAP, Yonhap, AFP-Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C), US President Joe Biden (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in a combination of file photos of EAP, Yonhap News Agency and AFP. (EAP, Yonhap, AFP-Yonhap)
CORNWALL, Britain -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden, as they attended a Group of Seven (G-7) summit here.

Moon "exchanged greetings" with Suga just before the start of an expanded session of the summit at Carbis Bay Hotel & Estate in Cornwall, Britain, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

It marked the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders since Suga took office last September.

Moon also encountered Biden at the summit venue. Biden said hello to Moon, who replied that reservations in South Korea for Janssen's COVID-19 vaccines from the US have been completed in 18 hours, Park told reporters.

Moon and Biden had a White House summit in late May, during which Biden agreed to provide South Korea's half a million troops with "full vaccinations." The US soon shipped Janssen-produced vaccines to South Korea for use by one million people. (Joint Press Corps)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114