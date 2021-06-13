 Back To Top
National

Moon holds talks with EU leaders on COVID-19, climate

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 13, 2021 - 09:26       Updated : Jun 13, 2021 - 09:26
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) talks with European Council President Charles Michel (L) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of an annual Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Cornwall, Britain, on Saturday. (Yonhap)
CORNWALL, Britain -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Saturday with the leaders of the European Union and had discussions on COVID-19, climate and other pending global issues, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon had the talks with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the annual Group of Seven (G-7) summit that opened here the previous day.

The two sides discussed such global challenges as COVID-19 and climate change, ways to develop South Korea-EU strategic partnerships and the Korean Peninsula issue.

Especially, they agreed that there is great potential for cooperation in the climate and environment field, with both sides leading the international community's campaign for carbon neutrality, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Moon also requested support for Seoul's efforts to secure the stable supply of coronavirus vaccines developed by European companies.

It marked Moon's first face-to-face talks with the EU leaders who were inaugurated in December 2019. The two sides had a virtual summit in June last year. (Joint Press Corps)
