National

Moon, Merkel agree to cooperate on equitable global vaccinations

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 13, 2021 - 09:13       Updated : Jun 13, 2021 - 09:13
South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of a G-7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, on Saturday. (Yonhap)
CORNWALL, Britain -- The leaders of South Korea and Germany agreed Saturday to work together for the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Cheong Wa Dae said.

President Moon Jae-in met with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G-7) summit under way in the southwestern British county of Cornwall.

Moon said it is meaningful that South Korea has an opportunity to discuss major international issues along with Germany and other G-7 member states.

Merkel welcomed Moon's participation in the session as a guest and expressed hope for close cooperation in addressing such global challenges as a health crisis and climate change, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

They agreed to explore ways to cooperate in guaranteeing equitable access to coronavirus vaccines for every country and to expand vaccine production and supply, it added.

Moon briefed Merkel on South Korea's efforts for the establishment of peace in Korea, including the results of his recent summit talks with US President Joe Biden. 

He said South Korea is "actively" trying to resume dialogue with North Korea in order to move forward the Korea peace process again.

Merkel said that as she grew up in East Germany, she has more "sympathy" than anyone over the division of Korea, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a press briefing.

She added Germany would continue cooperation and support regardless of the results of the federal election slated for Sept. 26. (Joint Press Corps)



