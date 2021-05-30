When Batman faces gangsters in Jongno

Cover and poster for “Batman: The World” (DC Comics)

The iconic superhero Batman will be created by a Korean writer and cartoonists, this time against the backdrop of Seoul.



DC Comics is to publish a series set in 14 countries around the globe -- Korea, China, Japan, US, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, and Brazil -- working with writers from the respective countries.



Spurred by the Dark Knight’s realization that his fight for justice should not be limited to Gotham city, the global collaboration series is the first of its kind for DC Comics since its founding in 1934.



Throughout the localized anthology featuring Batman’s past and present, international voices are delivered by influential and talented writers.



Lee Yong-chul, also known as Jim Lee, publisher and chief creative officer of DC comics, is an American cartoonist born in Korea who is in charge of managing “Batman: The World” series. “Batman has grown into a true pop culture icon, known the world over,” Lee said in a press statement.



Lee said the global project will serve to show fans that Batman is more than a character: He is a phenomenon that transcends languages and borders.



Batman, drawn by Korean cartoonist Kim Jung-gi. The drawing is expected to be the cover of the Korean edition of “Batman: The World.” (DC Comics)

Batman, drawn by Korean cartoonist Park Jae-kwang. The stage is set in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (DC Comics)