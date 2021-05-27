BMW Korea boosts benefits for its premium members

BMW Korea plans to add more benefits to its existing premium membership program provided to owners of its Luxury Class models, the global carmaker announced Thursday.
For members of the BMW Excellence Club -- made up of owners of BMW’s New 7 Series, New 8 Series and the New X7 model -- the company is expanding its rental car service, which was previously only available in the southern island of Jeju.
Beginning in August, BMW Excellence Club members can borrow a BMW X7 for 72 hours for free in Seoul and Busan, the firm said. The rental service is only offered once for customers within their first year of purchase.
As part of its premium marketing, the company has been providing a host of exclusive privileges, which are divided into the “Lifestyle program” and the “Inclusive program.”
The “Lifestyle program” allows customers to choose between a “handover ceremony” consisting of a free meal and gifts or a one-on-one driving session called “Driving Academy.” The “Inclusive Program” provides free car services, prior reservation to service centers, free rental car services, and a warranty lasting 3 years or 200,000 kilometers.
The BMW X7 rental service is the latest addition to the benefits, along with BMW Excellence Lounge, a series of special cultural events organized exclusively for Excellence Club members. The events are currently held in Seoul only, but will move to Busan during the June 9-15 period.
“Our premium marketing campaign focuses on an individual’s lifestyle instead of culture and arts to reflect the ever-diversifying preference of our flagship model customers,” explained an official from BMW Korea.
Sales of BMW’s premium vehicles are growing in Korea. A total of 2,275 cars in BMW Korea’s Luxury lineup were sold from January to April this year, a 165.8 percent increase from the corresponding period last year.
Internationally, more than 2.3 million cars were sold from the BMW Group, the mother company of BMW Korea.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)