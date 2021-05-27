BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'

BTS (Big Hit Music)

BTS has set five new Guinness World Records (GWR) titles with its latest release "Butter."



Most of the records came from YouTube, where the group outdid its own records achieved with the 2020 megahit "Dynamite."



On YouTube, the music video for the septet's new single was certified for achieving the most views in 24 hours with 108.2 million views and as the most-viewed video by a K-pop group in 24 hours, according to the website of GWR.



It also garnered the most views for the premiere of a video and for the premiere of a music video, drawing 3.9 million concurrent views upon its release.



BTS also set a fresh record on the music streaming platform Spotify, where it beat Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's "I Don't Care" for the most streamed track in the first 24 hours by 64,946 streams. The act racked up 11,042,335 global streams in a single day.



GWR noted that BTS has also broken the record for the most streamed group on Spotify with 16.3 billion streams as of April 27, overtaking British band Coldplay, which had held the record with 16.1 billion streams.



"Butter," released on Friday, is a vibrant dance-pop track for the summer. It's the group's second English-language single following "Dynamite." (Yonhap)