 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Entertainment

BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2021 - 11:25       Updated : May 27, 2021 - 11:25
BTS (Big Hit Music)
BTS (Big Hit Music)
BTS has set five new Guinness World Records (GWR) titles with its latest release "Butter."

Most of the records came from YouTube, where the group outdid its own records achieved with the 2020 megahit "Dynamite."

On YouTube, the music video for the septet's new single was certified for achieving the most views in 24 hours with 108.2 million views and as the most-viewed video by a K-pop group in 24 hours, according to the website of GWR.

It also garnered the most views for the premiere of a video and for the premiere of a music video, drawing 3.9 million concurrent views upon its release.

BTS also set a fresh record on the music streaming platform Spotify, where it beat Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's "I Don't Care" for the most streamed track in the first 24 hours by 64,946 streams. The act racked up 11,042,335 global streams in a single day.

GWR noted that BTS has also broken the record for the most streamed group on Spotify with 16.3 billion streams as of April 27, overtaking British band Coldplay, which had held the record with 16.1 billion streams.

"Butter," released on Friday, is a vibrant dance-pop track for the summer. It's the group's second English-language single following "Dynamite." (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114