New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (Big Hit Music)

K-pop supergroup BTS' new single "Butter" swept top spots on Japan's Oricon weekly music charts following its release last week, the band's agency said Wednesday.



"Butter" sat atop two categories -- weekly streaming and weekly digital single rankings -- on the latest Oricon charts based on data between May 17-23, according to Big Hit Music.



The song, released Friday, earned 16.6 million streams in three days, setting a fresh record for debut week streaming on Oricon, it added.



BTS is now the only musician in Oricon's history that has three songs with more than 10 million weekly streams, including "Dynamite" and "Film Out."



Weekly downloads that are counted for the weekly digital single ranking, meanwhile, hit 52,821, fetching the group's second No. 1 in the category after "Film Out."



The seven-piece act has been refreshing its previous chart records with "Butter."



On Spotify, the world's biggest music streaming service, "Butter" earned 20.9 million streams on its first day of release. It marked the most streams in a single day in Spotify's history, according to the band's management agency.



On YouTube, "Butter" racked up 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours of release, outnumbering "Dynamite" at 101.1 million views. The music video for the new single also recorded more than 3.9 million peak concurrents, becoming the biggest YouTube music video premiere and replacing the band's own record of 3 million for "Dynamite." (Yonhap)







