Eco-friendly KTX-Eum showcases homegrown high-speed train technology

The KTX-Eum train (Korail)

Have you tried the KTX-Eum yet? This eco-friendly high-speed train is South Korea’s first to feature homegrown technology. The KTX-Eum began operating along the central line in January, making it possible to travel from Cheongnyangni Station in Seoul to Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, in just two hours.



While other KTX trains have power cars on either end, the KTX-Eum’s power system is dispersed, making it possible for more passengers to be on board and for the train to slow down and speed up faster. It is perfect for Korea’s environment, where stations are close together.



On the KTX-Eum, you can get from Cheongnyangni to Andong in about half the time that was possible on other trains. A trip from Cheongnyangni to Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, takes only one hour. The era of high-speed railways has begun in the nation’s central inland areas, including North Chungcheong Province and the northern part of North Gyeongsang Province.





