 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Life&Style

[Newsmaker] Amorepacific, Bokwang heirs divorcing after 8-month marriage

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 21, 2021 - 21:03       Updated : May 21, 2021 - 21:03
Seo Min-jeong, the eldest daughter of Amorepacific Chairman Seo Kyung-bae (Yonhap)
Seo Min-jeong, the eldest daughter of Amorepacific Chairman Seo Kyung-bae (Yonhap)


Seo Min-jeong, the eldest daughter of Amorepacific Chairman Seo Kyung-bae, and Hong Jeong-hwan, the eldest son of Bokwang Investment Chairman Hong Seok-joon, have agreed to divorce after eight months of marriage, industry sources said Friday.

The news followed Amorepacific’s regulatory filing on Friday, in which the company made a change to Hong’s holdings in the firm.

Previously, Suh Kyung-bae, chairman of Amorepacific Group, gifted 100,000 shares in South Korea’s major beauty brand to his new son-in-law. The stocks were then worth around 6.3 billion won ($5.6 million).

According to the regulatory filing on Friday, Hong owned zero percent of Amorepacific, having previously held a 0.12 percent stake. Amorepacific Chairman Suh’s stake in Amorepacific Group rose accordingly to 53.78 percent from 53.66 percent.

The couple wed in October last year at Hotel Shilla in central Seoul after an engagement ceremony in June. Their marriage drew attention as they were both from family-run Korean corporate empires.

Seo Min-jeong is a granddaughter of the late founder and chairman of Nongshim Group, Shin Choon-ho, who was the younger brother of Shin Kyuk-ho, the late founder of retail giant Lotte Group. Seo studied economics at Cornell University and was employed by Bain & Company before joining Amorepacific in 2017. She studied business at a graduate school in China and then returned to Amorepacific.

Hong Jeong-hwan is a cousin to Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong. Hong appraises investments at Bokwang Investment. Bokwang Investment has invested in WayWearable, a skin care solution and device-making startup that also received investment from Amorepacific in 2014.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114