[Herald Interview] Finding silver lining in Bach, pandemic

Violinist Clara Jumi Kang (Vincero)

Bach’s sonatas and partitas for solo violin (BWV 1001-1006) is an iconic collection for violinists.



Violinist Clara Jumi Kang, 34, will take on the work -- “the violin Bible” as she calls it -- presenting the complete cycle in one performance.



“It is a project I have been dreaming of since I was in my early 20s,” Kang said in a recent email interview with The Korea Herald.



The Korean-German virtuoso has performed with leading orchestras around the world. She is the winner of the 2010 Indianapolis International Violin Competition. She also won the first prize at the 2009 Seoul Violin Competition and the 2010 Sendai Violin Competition.





Performing the complete cycle of Bach sonatas and partitas for solo violin was no easy feat, as the violinist has to be on stage all alone for 140 minutes, not counting the intermission. But according to Kang, going solo onstage also has its merits.



“I am actually the type of person who enjoys rehearsing with a pianist and cooperating with the artist musically. Violinists always have to make compromises, working with the conductor, orchestra, pianist and chamber music partners,” Kang said.



“But preparing for this project was kind of more comfortable as I do not have to compromise my music with anyone, interpreting the music in my own way.”



This is not Kang’s first attempt at playing the complete cycle.



Kang went onstage with the sonatas and partitas in 2019, during the Marvao International Music Festival in Portugal. Though she initially planned to present the complete cycle in a single day, the performance was spread over three days.



“Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, I looked back on my performance in Portugal and made up my mind that I would work more on the cycle,” said Kang, who is based in Germany. “I am sure that the audiences will be able to empathize more with the work now, as we are all going through this feeling of loneliness and seclusion together.”



“Bach’s unaccompanied suite may seem difficult and painful (to play) at first, but after getting immersed in it, there is a world of freedom and joy that cannot be compared to anything else,” the violinist said.



Kang believes it is the same for the pandemic.





