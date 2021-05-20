[Exclusive] No tests to diagnose rare blood clots linked to COVID-19 vaccine in Korea

South Korea does not have test kits to diagnose a form of blood clot that is now listed as a rare side effect of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, multiple medical industry sources told The Korea Herald.
Health officials said in recent government briefings that the country has yet to confirm any cases of the specific blood-clotting syndrome called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS.
However, Korea doesn’t have internationally accepted test kits. One patient who was suspected to have developed the condition, but later cleared of TTS, was tested with a method that can produce false negatives.
There were others who developed blood clots after receiving the vaccine, but they were not tested as their symptoms did not closely match those linked to TTS, according to authorities.
A laboratory medicine specialist at a major hospital, which is among the few institutions designated by the government to carry out tests for vaccine side effects, told The Korea Herald in a phone interview that Korea was still waiting for the test kits to be imported into the country.
A diagnosis with TTS is confirmed if a patient tests positive for antibodies to the platelet factor 4, or PF4, he explained.
“There are two main ways of conducting the tests for PF4 antibody, through the manual ELISA kit and through the automated assay,” he said. “The latter is found to be erroneous and lacking in accuracy for TTS patients -- people who test positive with the former would render negative results when tested with the latter, which is why the former is recommended internationally.”
But only the latter, less accurate test is available in Korea currently, meaning there is “no way of testing people for TTS at the moment,” he said.
Based on the information the KDCA has disclosed so far, he added that he did not expect the blood clot cases among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients to test positive when the test kits become available.
“It’s true that a final call is made through a positive PF4 antibody test. But a patient should exhibit pathophysiological features of the syndrome before a confirmed diagnosis,” he said.
He said the initial batch of the test kits coming into the country later this month was expected to be enough for 100 to 200 people.
“I think that should be enough, I don’t suppose we are going to be seeing that many suspected cases,” he said.
Another blood specialist at the Korean Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis said the laboratory testing for TTS was in the process of being set up at a number of hospitals around the country.
“From what I’ve heard it should be ready around May 30 at select hospitals. When health officials receive reports of patients with suspected cases, their samples will be sent there for testing,” he said.
In response to inquiries from The Korea Herald, a senior KDCA official confirmed that the PF4 antibody test kits will become available in the country in June.
When asked about the case of a patient in his 20s who had developed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, a blood clotting condition in the brain, and had tested negative for the PF4 antibody, the official said the patient was tested with a method that is not formally recognized.
“But so far none of the people who developed blood clots after AstraZeneca in Korea showed the clinical characteristics of TTS, which means that a test would not have been necessary,” he said.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)