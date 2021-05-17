N.Thing to export smart farms to UAE after $3 million deal

The interior of N.Thing’s smart farm container (N.Thing)
South Korean agriculture technology company N.Thing said Monday that it has recently inked a $3 million deal with Sarya Holdings in the United Arab Emirates to export smart farms.
The contract, set to proceed next month, will allow the firm to construct vertical smart farming containers in the UAE by December this year. The container can reduce the use of water up to 98 percent compared to a typical farm and cultivate crops in any environment, whether that is in Siberia, the Middle East, or Seoul.
“The UAE reached out to N.Thing as food security emerged as a key issue amid the coronavirus outbreak,” a company official said.
In February last year, Sarya Holdings conducted a proof of concept test on N.Thing’s container to verify the technology. During the test, Sarya planted four different vegetables -- batavia, kale, Boston lettuce and oakleaf -- in eight test containers and observed their growth cycles, nutrients, quality and more.
The test proved that N.Thing’s smart farm containers built in the UAE can produce up to 1.5 metric tons of crops per container, which was 42 percent more than initial estimates.
N.Thing received the best innovation award at the Consumer Electronics Show last year.
