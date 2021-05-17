Anti-junta coalition says ready for dialogue with conditions

The National Unity Government fighting Myanmar’s military junta is ready for dialogue to rebuild the country torn by monthslong clashes between protesters and troops, if the junta stops killing people and returns power to people, the unity government’s minister of international cooperation said Friday.
Dr. Sasa, a doctor-turned-politician who goes by the single name and was working with elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi before the military seized power and detained her on Feb. 1, ruled out dialogue without first seeing those conditions fully met, in a video interview with Asian media.
“The dialogue can only happen when they stop killing, when they release Aung San Suu Kyi unconditionally, withdraw weapons and return power to the people of Myanmar, to the unity government,” Sasa said.
He warned of a “great civil war” coming to the Asian continent, saying the violent crackdown would result in human and drug trafficking across the country’s borders, and a flood of refugees, if the Asian neighbors do not pressure the junta.
Sasa, who also serves as the envoy to the United Nations for the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a body of ousted lawmakers trying to rebuild the civilian government, was critical of the recent ASEAN summit in April that invited junta chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.
“It was wrong. If they invite him, they have to be serious with him and return the power to the people of Myanmar,” Sasa said, referring to empty threats over the coup that have killed at least 700 people and detained thousands since February.
The general, who is the “killer and murderer-in-chief,” used the gathering to legitimize his rule and the takeover by force had been planned for many years, Sasa said, noting the junta wants to reign in terror.
Sasa also expressed disappointment with the UN Security Council as the body still wrestles with putting its threats into action over the Myanmar coup. But he added that his unity government will not give up hope and that it will continue working with like-minded countries to build alliance against the junta.
“We will continue to push the Security Council and UN General Assembly,” Sasa said.
Sasa urged the international community to act because he saw there was little time left to save the country from descending into a full-blown civil war.
“That’s why we are asking to do it quickly and immediately possible. That’s the only way to peace stability in Asia.”
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)