Korean guitarists pay tribute to Myanmar pro-democracy activists with ‘Starlight’

A poster of the song “Starlight: Stand with Myanmar” (Shin Dae-chul)

In a YouTube video titled “Starlight: Stand with Myanmar,” Shin Dae-chul, the lead guitarist of South Korea’s first heavy metal band Sinawe, holds up a three-fingered salute.



“This music is dedicated to the citizens of Myanmar. I hope that our hearts go with them,” said Shin, who is also a songwriter.



The message of solidarity comes at the end of the performance of “Starlight,” composed and produced by Shin, featuring 11 guitarists, including himself, and a drummer.



The video was released on Shin’s official YouTube channel on May 7, and since then has recorded more than 14,000 views, with numerous comments posted in support of Myanmar citizens.



“What’s happening in Myanmar is extremely sad. I hope everybody is safe and I’d like you to know that we will stand with Myanmar,” one comment reads.



“I want to thank the musicians who appeared in the scene (of this clip). I sincerely hope spring comes soon in Myanmar,” said another comment in Korean.



The nine-minute YouTube clip starts with the beat of the drum, followed by the guitarists performing different parts of “Starlight.” After the performance, each musician sends a short message of support to the citizens of Myanmar.





A screenshot of Shin Dae-chul performing in the music video, “Starlight: Stand with Myanmar” (Shin Dae-chul’s YouTube channel)