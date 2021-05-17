 Back To Top
National

S. Korea purchases hydrogen powered-drones for pilot operation

By Yonhap
Published : May 17, 2021 - 10:11       Updated : May 17, 2021 - 10:11
This undated image, provided by the arms procurement agency on Monday, shows a hydrogen-powered drone under operation above waters. (Arms procurement agency)
This undated image, provided by the arms procurement agency on Monday, shows a hydrogen-powered drone under operation above waters. (Arms procurement agency)
The arms procurement agency said Monday it has signed a deal to purchase hydrogen powered-drones for a pilot operation at the Air Force to boost the military's surveillance capabilities.

Under the 831 million won ($737,000) contract with Doosan Mobility Innovation Inc., the drones will be delivered to the military by November after six months of production and inspection, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The hydrogen fuel cell-propelled drones have a greater flight time compared to battery-propelled drones and are equipped with low-noise and low-vibration technologies, allowing the military to carry out surveillance operations with lower risk of being detected, officials said.

The purchase deal was made under the government's "rapid acquisition process," which aims to swiftly bring competitive items in the private sector to the military to maximize the use of innovative technologies and better respond to changing security circumstances.

"We expect this project to become a starting point for the establishment of hydrogen-related infrastructure, and the energy to be used as a power source for various other weapons systems, such as large-sized drones and armored vehicles," an official said. (Yonhap)

