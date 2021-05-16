[#WeFACE] H.eco Forum 2021 to address climate emergency, discuss solutions

The monument-sized Climate Clock, which is the third of its kind in the world and the first in Korea, is set up on the roof of the Herald Corp. headquarters office in Huam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The Climate Clock shows that Earth has about 6 years, 235 days, 6 hours, 6 minutes and 42 seconds left before climate change becomes irreversible, based on current emission rates. (Park Hae-mook/The Herald Business)