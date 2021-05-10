 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

S. Korea to launch W1tr fund for corporate restructuring

By Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2021 - 14:17       Updated : May 10, 2021 - 14:17

Financial Services Commission (Yonhap)
Financial Services Commission (Yonhap)
South Korea's financial regulator said Monday it will set up another fund of 1 trillion won ($896 million) to help companies seeking to restructure.

The fund is aimed at helping companies start their restructuring process as the nation's economy shows signs of emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.

State-run banks, including the Korea Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea, will invest a total of 451 billion won into the fund, with the remainder to be financed from the private sector, the FSC said.

So far, the government has launched funds worth 3.2 trillion won in total for the restructuring of companies.

Of the funds, the government has invested 1.7 trillion won into 38 companies seeking restructuring. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114