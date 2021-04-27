[Newsmaker] Fighting dirty? Army bans bathing as anti-COVID-19 measure for recruits

The South Korean Army deprived recruits of basic hygiene as part of anti-COVID-19 measures, a civic group revealed, drawing criticism to the military for neglecting soldiers‘ basic rights.
The Center for Military Human Rights Korea revealed through a statement Monday that the Korea Army Training Center has been overly enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures on recruits, barring access to basic hygiene options during their weekslong training period.
According to the nonprofit human rights advocacy group, recruits were prohibited from brushing their teeth or washing themselves for the first three days of entering the KATC. Using the restroom was also only allowed during designated hours, it said, depriving soldiers from their right to maintain personal hygiene under the guise of enforcing COVID-19 rules.
Incoming soldiers enter quarantine once entering the boot camp on a Monday and undergo a PCR test the next day. Until the test results come on Wednesday, the training center has barred soldiers from accessing shower booths and not allowed them to brush their teeth or wash their faces.
If given negative results for the PCR test, soldiers are allowed to brush their teeth and wash their faces, but showering remains banned until the results of a second PCR test, released a week later. For some, it took up to 10 days to have their first shower at the KATC.
The group said it received reports that soldiers had to wear KF94 face masks at all times, even while sleeping, and had to reserve time slots to use bathrooms while at the training center.
Even when allowed to use bathrooms, they were only given four minutes to brush their teeth, wash their face and clean their spoons and food trays. They were only allowed to use the bathroom three times a day.
“The Korea Army Training Center did not think of alternative solutions and took an easy path of merely controlling the use of bathroom and shower booths,” said Lim Tae-hoon, the director of the Center for Military Human Rights Korea in a statement Monday.
“The center seems to have paid little attention to deteriorated living conditions of trainees. It is questionable how long this excessive control mechanism can be maintained when it is unknown how long this virus outbreak will last.”
The advocacy group said it has received reports that some soldiers urinated on themselves from not being able to access toilets when needed. Some soldiers decided to eat less food and drank less water to stop themselves from having to use the restroom.
“The Army should comprehensively review its virus rules on trainees and prepare new measures to allow trainees to undergo training while maintaining basic hygiene,” the center argued.
The South Korean Army acknowledged the findings of the human rights organization but explained the measures were “unavoidable” to prevent any outbreak at the “largest training facility for new soldiers” in the country.
By law, all male South Korea citizens between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to perform mandatory military service for up to 21 months depending on the military branch. The KATC, in charge of running boot camps and other training services for the Army, has trained more than 9 million soldiers since 1951.
The Army training center provided basic training for 120,000 enlistees, or 47 percent of all Army soldiers, last year. Considering that conscription and training continued under COVID-19, the findings hint that likely thousands of soldiers have been maltreated since the pandemic started.
The press office of the Army said in a statement that its antivirus rules implemented at the training center have allowed the KATC to report no virus spread among trainees. The center has so far reported 27 COVID-19 cases from incoming trainees since the pandemic started last year.
“The Army is making improvements on a number of reported inconveniences by carefully examining difficult situations of some units including the training center,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-gyu said in a press briefing Tuesday.
“The reports on the training center are suspected to be from late last year, and we have confirmed that there are improvements being made since then.”
The press officer said showers are now allowed for trainees starting the third day of entering the training center. The Army is at the moment collecting opinions and carrying out further assessments for full review of the situation, he added.
The Center for Military Human Rights Korea said Tuesday that it will receive additional reports from soldiers on whether the training center did improve its conditions.
Yet the center said the military still cannot be freed from blame in neglecting basic human rights of enlisted soldiers under COVID-19 pandemic.
“The most effective way of stopping the spread of COVID-19 is locking down and confining people from doing anything, but no government agency has made that gesture because a nation cannot limitlessly invade people’s basic rights for virus reasons,” the group said in a statement Tuesday.
“The country is responsible for actively contemplating measures that can achieve virus control goals while ensuring basic living for its people.”
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)