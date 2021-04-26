Defense ministry to check meal service for quarantined soldiers

This photo posted on an Army Boot Camp Facebook page on April 18, 2021, shows a meal for service members quarantined over COVID-19. (Army Boot Camp Facebook page)

The defense ministry said Monday it will launch inspections into growing complaints from soldiers that they were fed poor quality meals while in COVID-19 quarantine.



Some service members have raised complaints over the quality of meals they were provided while in coronavirus quarantine upon returning from vacation, posting pictures of food that some even likened to prison meals.



Some others also voiced complaints about the bad sanitation of temporary quarantine facilities.



"The ministry ordered every unit to check their meal system and come up with measures to improve the service for quarantined soldiers," ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chang said.



"We will also launch emergency inspections into bases to figure out problems, seek measures to better facilities and listen to our service members," he added.



Upon returning from vacation, all service members are required to be in isolation for a certain period of time and undergo a COVID-19 test as part of strict coronavirus mitigation measures.



Currently, 743 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 24,376 people under stricter antivirus schemes of its own as a preventive step, according to the ministry.



As of 10 a.m. Monday, the military has reported 768 COVID-19 cases among its population. (Yonhap)