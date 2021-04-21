[Newsmaker] Were they ever gone?

Park Bo-gum in “Seobok” (CJ ENM)



As the movie “Seobok” hit the top of South Korean box office, lead actor Gong Yoo conducted interviews and promoted the movie. However, co-star Park Bo-gum was nowhere to be seen – he is serving his mandatory military service.



Still, with last year’s tvN drama series “Record of Youth” featuring Park, “Seobok” currently in theaters and upcoming movie “Wonderland” scheduled for release later this year, Park’s absence from the entertainment industry during his military service is difficult to notice.



Park filmed the works in advance of joining the Navy in August 2020. That COVID-19 delayed the release of “Seobok,” which was scheduled for release last December, has also played a role in Park’s more or less steady presence in the public eye. Eight months into his military service, it’s as if Park were still actively continuing his career.



Park Bo-gum (left) appears as an event host for West Sea Defense Day ceremony on March 26. (MBC YouTube)