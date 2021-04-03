 Back To Top
Entertainment

EXO's Baekhyun to join military next month

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 3, 2021 - 11:19       Updated : Apr 3, 2021 - 11:19
EXO's Baekhyun (SM Entertainment)
Baekhyun, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will join the military next month to fulfill his mandatory military service, his agency said Saturday.

The 28-year-old singer is set to enlist on May 6, according to SM Entertainment. The agency did not elaborate further on the venue and schedule of the enlistment.

Baekhyun released his third solo EP "Bambi" last week, following his million-seller "Delight" in 2020.

He will be the sixth EXO member to enlist in the military after Xiumin, D.O., Chen, Suho and Chanyeol. The first two have already completed their service.

Currently, all able-bodied South Korean men must carry out compulsory military service for about 18 months in a country that faces North Korea across a heavily fortified border. (Yonhap)
