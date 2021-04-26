Enhypen speaks of growth and pains through ‘Border: Carnival’

Enhypen poses for pictures at a media event in Seoul, Monday. (Belift Lab)



Big-name rookie group Enhypen has returned even bigger than before with the second EP “Border: Carnival,” which sings about the ferocious five months since the group’s debut.



The seven-piece group held a media event in Seoul on Monday ahead of the album‘s release at 6 p.m. that day.



Taking on the story from their first EP “Border: Day On,” which depicts a complication of emotions faced ahead of debut, “Border: Carnival” sings of another wave of emotional ups and downs that followed their grand debut.



“While the first album had expressed how we’d felt standing on the borderlines of a trainee and an artist, the new album talks about the emotions that came after the debut,” the group‘s leader Jung-won said.



Going beyond the border, they were soon mesmerized by the spotlights, festivals, and ups and downs emotions which felt like a carnival to them.



Leading the album is “Drunk-Dazed,” a pop-rock song that embodies such a whirlwind of emotions and energy the band felt in entering a whole new world. Jung-won explained each of the bandmates were interviewed by producers to make sure the song showed the genuine hearts of each of them.



The six-track album also includes “Intro: The Invitation,” “Fever,” “Not For Sale,” “Mixed Up” and “Outro: The Wormhole.”



Hee-seung said, “We tried to illustrate the various emotions. The first line of ’Drunk-Dazed‘ is ’Beautiful and brilliant,‘ and I think this lyric not only depicts the title song but the whole album itself.”



“Border: Carnival” racked up preorders of 450,000 copies, breaking the group’s former number of 300,000 copies for the previous album.



“We’re honored to receive such huge love although we‘re a new group. Although we were awed by the number, we’ll continue to try our best to show more of ourselves with the new album,” Hee-seung said.







