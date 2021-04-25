 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Entertainment

Will Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' become first S. Korean to win Oscars' acting trophy?

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 25, 2021 - 09:23       Updated : Apr 25, 2021 - 09:23
This image, captured from A24's Twitter account, celebrates
This image, captured from A24's Twitter account, celebrates "Minari" scoring six nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards slated for Sunday (US time). (A24's Twitter)
One day before the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung is grabbing attention over whether she will become the first South Korean to win an acting award at the Oscars.

The 73-year-old screen veteran was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the immigration film "Minari."

Youn plays Soon-ja, an eccentric grandmother who flies to rural Arkansas from South Korea to help her daughter's family striving to build a new life in America.

Youn is competing against Maria Bakalova from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Glenn Close from "Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman from "The Father" and "Amanda Seyfried from "Mank."

She is a leading contender in the category. A poll by Gold Derby, an American awards prediction website, predicted Youn will win the award at the Oscars slated for Sunday (US time).

She has already collected about 30 trophies including ones from the US Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), which are leading precursors to the Oscars.

On Thursday (US time), she won best supporting actress at the 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards presented by a nonprofit US arts organization to honor the best indie productions of the year.

The semiautobiographical drama film directed by Korean American Lee Isaac Chung earned six nominations at the Oscars -- best picture, best director, best original screenplay, best actor, best supporting actress and best score.

The movie has received over 100 accolades since it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival early last year.

If Youn wins the award, she will be the first South Korean to receive an acting Oscar prize and the second Asian winner of the Oscar for supporting actress.

It will also mark the second consecutive year a Korean has won a prize at the Oscars, after "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho won four titles last year.

After the nomination, Youn said she is honored but stressed at the same time because she feels like an Olympian competing for her country during interviews with foreign press.

She flew to Los Angeles on April 13 to attend the award ceremony. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114