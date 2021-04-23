 Back To Top
Business

Oriental Brewery taps Youn Yuh-jung as brand ambassador

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Apr 23, 2021 - 14:27       Updated : Apr 23, 2021 - 14:28
(Oriental Brewery)
(Oriental Brewery)
South Korea’s largest brewer, Oriental Brewery, has tapped veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung as the new brand ambassador for its flagship beer brand Cass, the company said Friday.

In a commercial, Youn, the first Korean woman to be nominated for an Academy Award and a strong contender for best supporting actress, discusses opening herself up to form relationships with people as she promotes the beer.

The company said Youn, “who is not afraid to speak her mind,” is an inspiration to younger people and was chosen to convey the simplicity and transparency of All New Cass.

“For the last 27 years, Cass led the beer market through constant innovation, and this time, it changed the bottle to clear glass in line with the consumer trend which seeks candor and transparency,” an official at Oriental Brewery said.

OB unveiled the new Cass in March, ditching the brand’s famous brown bottle in a dramatic change of appearance, in a move to continue its lead in the market amid changing consumer trends.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
