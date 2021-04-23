 Back To Top
Entertainment

Youn Yuh-jung wins best supporting actress at Spirit Awards

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Apr 23, 2021 - 18:11       Updated : Apr 23, 2021 - 18:11
Youn Yuh-jung in “Minari” (Pancinema)
Youn Yuh-jung in “Minari” (Pancinema)

With three days left before the 93rd Academy Awards, Youn Yuh-jung of “Minari” bagged another best supporting actress award at the 36th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on Friday.

The Spirits, a prelude to the Oscars, are dedicated to independent filmmakers. The event is organized by nonprofit arts organization Film Independent, which organizes the LA Film Festival.

Youn is considered by many to be the favorite to win the Oscars for best supporting actress on Sunday (local time). The award for best feature at the Spirits went to Oscar favorite “Nomadland” by Chloe Zhao, which also won at the Golden Globes and the British Academy Film Awards. Zhao also won best director at the Spirits.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
