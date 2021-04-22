 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Life&Style

[Eye plus] Children‘s Grand Park reopens for festive spring

By Park Han-na
Published : Apr 24, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Apr 24, 2021 - 16:01
Just as spring is a season of rebirth, a 49-year-old amusement park in Seoul has also been given a new lease on life. 

Reopening to the public after eight months of renovation, the Children’s Grand Park located in Neung-dong, Gwangjin-gu is a popular picnic spot that has been loved by generations of Seoulites since 1973. 

Covering a total of 530,000 square meters, the park has a zoo, botanical garden, outdoor performance venue and many other fun attractions. 

The public park now features 14 rides including a family roller coaster, bumper cars, a Viking ship ride and a merry-go-round, offering the perfect outing for families wanting to enjoy the spring extravaganza.

The park‘s botanic garden is, of course, the highlight of the show during this season of the year when flowers are in full bloom. The zoo, inhabited by 90 species of animals, also provides various educational programs designed to promote the importance of protecting nature and wildlife.

Full of children’s laughter, colorful scenes and delicious food -- the park is much as it was before the pandemic. But according to current social distancing rules, it accepts only 2,000 visitors per day.

Photos by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Park Han-na
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114