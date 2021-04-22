[Eye plus] Children‘s Grand Park reopens for festive spring

Just as spring is a season of rebirth, a 49-year-old amusement park in Seoul has also been given a new lease on life.





Reopening to the public after eight months of renovation, the Children’s Grand Park located in Neung-dong, Gwangjin-gu is a popular picnic spot that has been loved by generations of Seoulites since 1973.





Covering a total of 530,000 square meters, the park has a zoo, botanical garden, outdoor performance venue and many other fun attractions.





The public park now features 14 rides including a family roller coaster, bumper cars, a Viking ship ride and a merry-go-round, offering the perfect outing for families wanting to enjoy the spring extravaganza.





The park‘s botanic garden is, of course, the highlight of the show during this season of the year when flowers are in full bloom. The zoo, inhabited by 90 species of animals, also provides various educational programs designed to promote the importance of protecting nature and wildlife.





Full of children’s laughter, colorful scenes and delicious food -- the park is much as it was before the pandemic. But according to current social distancing rules, it accepts only 2,000 visitors per day.



Photos by Park Hyun-koo

Written by Park Han-na