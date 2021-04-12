 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's FM says Ramadan holds greater significance at time of pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2021 - 19:48       Updated : Apr 12, 2021 - 19:48

 

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong(Yonhap)
South Korea's foreign minister said Monday that the Islamic holy month of Ramadan holds a greater significance than ever at a time when the world is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. 

Chung Eui-yong made the comment on the ministry's Twitter page as he extended his best wishes to Muslim communities around the world that are set to begin the fasting month this week. 

"More than ever, the worldwide pandemic has led us to appreciate the meaning of Ramadan, which is solidarity and generosity towards those in need ... the meaning of Ramadan has gained greater significance and strength," he said. 

Noting that Korea has been actively engaging in global efforts to fight COVID-19, Chung suggested that "the same spirit of solidarity and cooperation" should be encouraged in the international community so as to overcome the pandemic together. 

Ramadan is observed during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar to mark the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn till dusk. (Yonhap)

