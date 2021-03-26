 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Entertainment

Wavve to invest W1tr in original content by 2025

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 16:17       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 16:17
Wavve (Wavve)
Wavve (Wavve)

Largest South Korean over-the-top platform Wavve on Friday announced that it will proceed with investing 1 trillion won ($885 million) in original content through 2025.

Wavve is a joint venture between SK Telecom and terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS and the biggest local OTT platform.

“Through investment in original content, we hope to expand the partnership between broadcasters, production companies and intellectual property holders. We will also work to discover smaller-sized production companies,” said Content Wavve CEO Lee Tae-hyun. “Wavve will be at the forefront in creating a growing ecosystem for both K-contents and K-OTT platform.”

When Wavve launched in 2019, it said it would invest 300 billion won in content by 2023. In the first two years, it invested 70 billion won to create original series such as “Alice,” “SF8,” “Zombie Detective” and “The Tale of Nokdu,” among others. Wavve will also invest over 80 billion won this year to produce original drama series such as “Taxi Driver” and “Bossam: Steal the Fate” and other original shows, including political sitcom “Going to the Blue House.”

Wavve’s biggest shareholder SK Telecom held a meeting of its board of directors on Thursday to issue new stocks worth 100 billion won.

While domestic streaming platforms are smaller in size compared to global giants like Netflix and Disney+, Wavve hopes to raise the competitiveness of local media platforms through rigorous investment. Netflix announced in February that it would invest 550 billion won in Korean content this year.

Last month, Netflix reached over 10 million monthly users while Wavve had 3.95 million and Tving had 2.65 million, according to mobile market researcher IGAWorks. Compared to last May, Netflix monthly users grew by 2.6 million while Wavve users fell by around 300,000. Disney+ is also set to launch its Korean service this year.

Wavve announced that it would hire a chief content operator and set up a content production studio within the first half of this year. Wavve recently set up the Content Strategy Division to further improve its original content.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114