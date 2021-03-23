 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

[Graphic News] Number of health & beauty shops dips for 1st time in 2020 amid pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 24, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Mar 24, 2021 - 10:01




The number of big-name retailers’ beauty stores in South Korea declined for the first time in 2020, as more customers turned to online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed.

The country’s three major health and beauty chains - Olive Young, Lalavla and LOHB’s - had a combined 1,484 outlets across the nation as of end-December last year, down 31 from a year earlier, according to data posted on the electronic disclosure system of the Financial Supervisory Service.

Retail conglomerate CJ Group runs industry leader Olive Young, with Lotte Shopping and GS Retail operating LOHB’s and Lalavla, respectively.

Lotte Shopping said it estimated the number of health and beauty shops in Asia’s fourth-largest economy based on data posted on their websites and in business reports. (Yonhap)





MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114