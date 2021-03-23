Moon, first lady receive AstraZeneca shot ahead of G-7 summit in June

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook received the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, in preparation to visit the United Kingdom for a Group of Seven summit in June.
Moon, 68, was administered the shot in his left arm at the Jongno-gu public health center near the presidential office, along with first lady Kim and nine Cheong Wa Dae aides that are accompanying them on a trip to Britain later in June.
South Korea has been invited by the UK to attend the G-7 meeting as a guest nation for the first time. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Cornwall from June 11-13. Under guidelines from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, those who are going overseas for essential purposes are eligible to receive the shot.
The first couple arrived at the facility at 9 a.m., and got their temperature, identity and health conditions checked.
“Since you are good at giving a shot, it does not hurt at all,” Moon said as he was inoculated.
Moon’s vaccination comes as the country began giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to patients and medical workers aged 65 and older at nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities and other high-risk facilities starting Tuesday. Inoculations for those over 65 were temporarily stopped for a month amid safety concerns after reports of patients developing blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe.
The health authorities here on Monday said they have found no evidence suggesting a link between the vaccine and reports of blood clots and decided to go ahead with the rollout.
Since South Korea started vaccination on Feb. 26, about 680,000 health care workers and patients have been vaccinated, which account for 1.3 percent of the nation’s population of around 52 million.
Seoul hopes to have a total of 12 million people vaccinated by the end of June, amid criticisms over the government’s delay in procuring a sufficient number of vaccines in comparison to other countries.
Moon’s inoculation is also seen as effort to dispel public concern over the safety of the vaccine, and encourage citizens to get their shots. On Monday, Moon asked the public “not to be doubtful at all about the safety of the vaccine,” during a weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)