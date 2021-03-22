[News Focus] Foreign workers still being tested for COVID-19 outside Seoul

Foreigners in many parts of South Korea are still being required to undergo COVID-19 testing even after Seoul withdrew its own order Friday, as other provinces continue to enforce their mandates requiring coronavirus tests for all foreign workers in their precincts.
Data shows that similar mandates continue to remain in force in other regions, apparently due to less influence of white-collar foreign workers who are more vocal and active on social issues.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Friday withdrew its earlier order to require coronavirus testing for all foreign workers after facing backlash from diplomatic circles, communities of foreign residents and the human rights commission for being discriminatory.
Incheon on Saturday also backed down from its original mandate to have all foreign workers tested, instead recommending COVID-19 tests for foreign workers at business sites with five or more workers.
But Seoul and Incheon are the only regional governments to have withdrawn their testing mandates, and similar rules now require foreign workers to be tested by certain dates in several other regions across Korea.
The list includes the cities of Gwangju, Daegu and Ulsan as well as Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Gyeongsang and South Jeolla provinces. Many of them depend largely on low-wage migrant workers in running their factories and farms.
These regions have not withdrawn their mandates yet, citing high risks of infection among foreign workers. They are also enforcing the policies in opposition to what the state-run human rights commission recommended in criticizing mandates enforced based on nationality.
“Policies that exclude or separate immigrants can cause negative perceptions and discrimination against immigrants, shake the foundation of social integration, solidarity and trust, and even lead to hate crimes based on race,” the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement Friday.
And deadlines are approaching for foreign workers in these regions, with some warning of heavy fines or other forms of penalties for violators.
The closest deadline is for foreign workers in Gyeonggi Province, where close to 85,000 foreign workers were required to be tested by the end of Monday. The province had warned that violators could face fines of up to 3 million won ($2,660) and be held responsible for coronavirus transmissions and related costs.
Areas outside the capital region have also largely avoided media attention in enforcing these mandates. Relatively free from public criticism across media outlets and from international communities, they are on track to test all foreign workers in their areas by the end of this month.
Data shows that such mandates in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province came under greater attention due to the difference in proportion of E-9 visa holders, or those with “employment in fields that do not require people with qualification or past career” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
E-9 visas are intended for workers coming for manual labor designed to support industries and enterprises short of laborers, as many Koreans and Westerners avoid manual work.
Voices of these visa holders are also less likely to be heard, as most of them come from non-English speaking communities. The E-9 visa is entitled to applicants from 15 countries throughout Central and Southeast Asia.
According to Statistics Korea data, 16 percent of E-9 visa holders are located in Greater Seoul, with Gyeonggi Province holding the most. Such visa owners accounted for 1.2 percent of the foreigner population in Seoul, 18.7 percent in Incheon and 25.7 percent in Gyeonggi Province.
E-9 visa holders accounted for 29.2 percent of all foreigners in other regions combined. Provinces with greater rural areas had higher proportions of such visa holders than others.
In response to the latest controversy, the government said it requested local governments ensure no discriminatory practices or violations of human rights occur while running checks on foreign workers, but made no official order to adjust testing mandates on foreign workers.
“There are cases of work environment being too congested or infection risks being high from foreigner communities in certain areas,” said Son Young-rae, a senior Health Ministry official, in a press briefing Sunday.
“We are requesting local governments to test high-risk populations by considering the infection situation and vulnerability of each worksite.”
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)