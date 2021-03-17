 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea to release more rice reserve to cope with supply shortages

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2021 - 11:36       Updated : Mar 17, 2021 - 11:36
(Yonhap)
South Korea said Wednesday it plans to release 100,000 tons of reserved rice next month as the long rainy season last year coupled with major typhoons reduced output of the grain.

The country plans to release the new batch of rice harvested in 2019 into the market in April, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.

South Korea already released 170,000 tons of reserved rice into the market over the first two months of 2021.

The move comes in line with the government's plan to release up to 370,000 tons of reserved rice into the market this year.

The combined production of rice came to 3.51 million tons last year, 120,000 tons less than the country's annual goal of 3.63 million tons.

Last year, South Korea underwent a record-long rainy season, which lasted for 54 days.

The country was also hit by powerful typhoons, including Typhoon Maysak and Haishen. (Yonhap)
