[#WeFACE] Best way to solve plastic problem? Just don’t use it

Tube squeezers and soap holders made of plastic waste are displayed at Plastic Mill. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



The Korea Herald is publishing a series of articles about efforts being made by the public and governments to protect the environment as the country moves towards the goal of becoming a more eco-friendly society. - Ed.





In a small office full of machine and colorful pieces of plastic, staff are busily making new products with plastic waste.



They wash plastic waste, categorize them by color, grind and melt them and then pour the molten plastic into a mold. Through this process, plastic waste is reborn as pretty tube squeezer or soap holders.



The office and the staff are part of a public participation campaign called Plastic Mill, which the environmental civic group Korean Federation for Environmental Movement began in July 2020 with an aim of spreading awareness of plastic problem and gather voices with citizens to use less plastic.





A staff member grinds plastic. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

A staffer makes new plastic products with melted plastic. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



With plastic waste sent by citizens, they make upcycled products, such as tube squeezers or soap holders, and send them back as a reward.



“We didn’t expect public participation to be this high,” Yona Kim, project manager at KFEM told The Korea Herald at the office where Plastic Mill is located in Jung-gu, Seoul.



Only those registered as members can send plastic waste, and in less than a year 10,000 people have registered as members. And more than 40,000 people are on standby.



“The number of citizens who recognize the seriousness of the plastic problem is increasing day by day. But there is no place that suggests a way to this. That’s why many people come to us,” Kim said.



South Korea generated around 7,000 tons of plastic waste a day on average in 2019, according to the recent data provided by the government. Less than half of them are recycled and the rest are disposed of as incineration or landfill.



The environmental activist said although the recycling separation rate from citizens is high but the actual recycling rate is not. In order for plastic waste to be recycled, they should be made of plastic entirely without mixing with other materials but many products and containers are still made of composite materials, which are not recyclable.





Environmental activist Yuna Kim poses with a tube squeezer and soap holder. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)